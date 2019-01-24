Parents should be taught decorum too

To echo Mrs Tan Sek Jen's feedback (Educate students on decorum at performances; Jan 22), I have noticed that parents, too, are sometimes found lacking when it comes to decorum and social behaviour.

I have seen instances of people yawning, coughing or sneezing without covering their mouths.

Students are influenced by their family's behaviour, so parents should be reminded of the need to behave as role models for their children.

The Ministry of Education should consider conducting compulsory sessions to teach both students and their parents decorum and gracious behaviour, with tests thrown in for good measure to make sure they pay attention.

Schools should also reward gracious behaviour among students, which will hopefully cut down instances of bad behaviour.

Ng Sung Nang