Parents must display right behaviour and values

Madam Lily Ong is right to say that it is far better to inculcate the right habits in the young and that parents should encourage their children by being examples they can look up to (Cultivate good habits among young, July 29).

Sadly, it seems as though many parents today do not believe that it is important to inculcate the right values and be examples to their children, and let them do whatever they want.

On many occasions, I have seen parents with their children opting not to return their trays, instead, leaving their messy plates on the table.

In libraries, I have seen parents allow their children to talk loudly, run around and not return books to the shelves.

And on the MRT, parents allow their children to stand on seats with their shoes on.

Parents should teach their children the right way to do things from a young age and make an effort to be examples of good manners.

I hope more parents will realise that they are a major part of what shapes their children's characters and lives, and make an effort to inculcate more considerate behaviour and attitudes from an early age.

Parents must first display the right behaviour and values themselves, so their children can learn from them how to do the right thing - whether it is by returning trays and books or by being considerate to others in public.

Susan Tan Lin Neo