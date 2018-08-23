Parents' behaviour matters in care and control cases

I do not negate the traditional role and importance of both parents in the upbringing of a child (Better gender balance needed in family justice system, by Mr Daniel Lim; Aug 21).

However, when a parent has chosen to abuse his or her custodial rights and has elected to be malicious to the other parent via the child, the court is right to step in and rectify an injurious situation that may prove detrimental to the child. Where both parents cooperate in advancing the best interests of the child, no court intervention would be needed; but in cases where a child is being used as a pawn by one parent against the other, we should feel grateful that we have a prudent system in Singapore to call out the menace.

The court does not look at gender in determining to whom custody, care and control ought to be given. It looks at the history of care and the relationship each parent has had with the child since birth.

It should be kept in mind that being granted custody, care and control is not a trophy in a custodial battle - it comes with great responsibility and care.

Parents found guilty of dereliction of parental duties and engaging in spiteful malice are denied custody, care and control not because of gender, but because their pattern of behaviour has indicated to the court that they are simply not up to caring for the child nor putting the child's interests first.

Again, a judgment pertaining to custody, care and control is not a mathematical game of finding simple arithmetical equality, nor is it about the parents and what is perceivably fair to them.

It is about the child and the necessary legal parameters that must be erected to ensure an environment most conducive to a child's growth.

Lily Ong (Madam)