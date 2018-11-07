Paralympian's ad deal reflects society's changing attitude

The news that Paralympian gold medallist and nominated MP Yip Pin Xiu (Paralympian is Lancome's new face; Nov 1) will be the first person with a disability to be featured in an advertising campaign here is not only commendable but reflects a radical change in the public's perception of those with disabilities.

Kudos to Lancome and its enlightened management for the decision.

Beauty is but skin deep, as the saying goes, and Ms Yip has been given the golden opportunity to increase public awareness about people with disablities.

Other para athletes, such as swimmer Theresa Goh, paddler Jason Chee and rower Joan Poh, are also shining examples of how people with disabilities can overcome their physical impairments and succeed.

In short, one may be physically "disabled", but one can still be capable - and very able.

Tan Teck Huat