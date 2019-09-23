Paradigm shift needed for eldercare

Singapore has the longest life expectancy in the world, and more Singaporeans are living out their final years alone.

We need a paradigm shift on how we look after the elderly, with the emphasis shifting to quality of life rather than longevity.

With more people staying single as well as more elderly parents living apart from their children, the old model of relying on children to look after the elderly is no longer viable.

Old folks' homes of the past were structured to house many people at low cost, with less regard for comfort and privacy.

This needs to change to allow the aged to stay happy and in an interactive environment that still affords some boundaries.

Different homes can also cater to different budgets.

The elderly can live in a secure environment that has nursing and home care in close proximity, without the need for a maid.

Close friends may choose to stay in the same compound, forming small cells.

Let's look harder at liveability. Some flats have ramps that are so steep they are nearly impossible to use. And there are still too many steps before a resident reaches his home. Designers need to sit on a wheelchair and try it out for themselves.

The placement of switches, the brightness of lamps, the types of door handles and even the font size of lift monitors should be taken into consideration.

Finally, not all elderly people are infirm. So the retired can be kept active with facilities that are close by and activities more varied than just karaoke sessions or mahjong.

The last leg of life should be just as enriching and enjoyable as the ones that come before.

Let's start planning now because everyone gets old.

Peter Loon Seng Chee