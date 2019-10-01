Panel's recommendations for family law reforms not enough

The recent recommendations by the Committee to Review and Enhance Reforms in the Family Justice System, while in the right direction, do not go far enough to tackle fundamental conflicts within the system with the goal of promoting strong families in Singapore (Judges may get more power to prevent prolonged divorce cases, Sept 20).

First, there is little mention of how currently adversarial processes in family law practice should be reformed.

Family matters are mostly emotional entanglements.

A system which pits one member of the family against another and "adds oil to the fire" - whether it is between spouses, siblings, or parent and child - goes against the spirit of conciliation and the harmonious resolution of disputes.

Second, there were no measures to curb the excessive profit incentive of lawyers to perpetuate conflict between parties in divorce.

Several letters to The Straits Times Forum page have highlighted the excessive fees charged by lawyers in divorce cases.

A high profit incentive increases acrimony and makes any meaningful reform to the legal system very difficult.

Over several years now, judges and family lawyers have highlighted how child abduction can cause lasting trauma to a child. By failing to tackle such atrocious behaviour, we continue to expose innocent children to harm and undermine confidence in our family justice system.

In some countries, divorce has developed into a perverse and lucrative industry to the detriment of families and society.

This should never be allowed to happen in Singapore.

Third, no measures were announced to stem false allegations and the use of children as "hostages" and "prized possessions" in family court cases.

I urge the Government to take concrete steps to reform the practice of family law in Singapore, in the best interests of our children, families and society.

Ian Chan Eng Kiat