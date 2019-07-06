Overcome fear of being ridiculed for kind acts

The panel at a discussion organised by the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) and The Straits Times suggested ways to get Singaporeans to step out of their "cocoons" to do more kind acts (Spotlight on issue of giving back to society, July 3).

They also cited various barriers to doing acts of kindness.

SKM's 2019 Graciousness Survey found that young Singaporeans were afraid of being shamed on social media for trying to help others (Youth too embarrassed to show kindness in public: Poll, June 25).

It was startling to learn from the survey that while many Singaporeans aged 15 to 24 aspire to have a positive impact on society, a quarter of them fear being made to look silly or being shamed online for helping others.

We need to help Singaporeans, especially the youth, to overcome this fear of being ridiculed for doing kind deeds.

Albert Ng Ya Ken