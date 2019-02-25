Outdoor education develops students in ways classrooms can't

We thank Mr Goh Chin Leng for sharing his concerns on expedition-based camps (Don't make school expedition camps compulsory, Feb 15).

Outdoor education provides opportunities and benefits that cannot be replicated or achieved in the classroom.

These include teaching students about teamwork, resilience, overcoming adversity, experimentation and risk-taking, and making friends from diverse backgrounds.

This is why under the National Outdoor Adventure Masterplan, every student is given the opportunity to experience outdoor education as part of the school curriculum through the Programme for Active Living, physical education lessons and cohort camps, to build confidence, resilience, ruggedness, and social cohesion.

Teachers, outdoor adventure educators and Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) instructors, are key to delivering quality and safe outdoor experiences for students.

They are rigorously selected, and trained to do their job well.

Where schools engage external service providers to conduct their camps, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has put in place a rigorous system of registration for instructors.

MOE will continue to work closely with schools, OBS and other key stakeholders to fulfil the objective of outdoor education and safeguard the safety and well-being of students.

Tan Chen Kee (Mrs)

Divisional Director

Student Development Curriculum Division

Ministry of Education