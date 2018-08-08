Our responsibility to support seniors

It is heartwarming to see an increase in efforts to help senior citizens here. One example is the opening of the senior support facilities in Sengkang (Songs and games as three senior support facilities in Sengkang hold official opening; ST Online, July 7).

Having been brought up by my grandparents, I feel very strongly about extending support to senior citizens. After all, our pioneer generation was the one which helped our generation get to where it is today.

We should do what we can to show our gratitude, be it taking steps to include them in our workforce, encouraging lifelong learning or creating elder-friendly facilities.

It is our responsibility.

Cherrie Lim, 18

Polytechnic student