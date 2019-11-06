Forum: Other ways to cut plastic bag use apart from charging a fee

I am dismayed that FairPrice, founded by the labour movement "with a social mission to moderate the cost of living in Singapore", has chosen a path that adds more cost to its customers by charging for the use of its plastic bags.

The fee will affect the lower-income groups more than the better-off groups.

Since the objective is to reduce excessive use of plastic bags, consumers should not be charged if they do not take an "excessive" number of plastic bags.

A less abrasive approach could have been taken since FairPrice's other objective is to "encourage a change in customer behaviour".

This can be done in ways other than monetising the use of plastic bags, such as through rewards, rebates and public education.

Mary Ong Bee Leng