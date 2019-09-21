Organise seminar on AI

I share Mr Tan Kar Quan's concerns about the rapid pace of developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and the potentially dystopian consequences of blind advancement in science and technology (Are we able to keep pace with AI developments?, Aug 22).

Singapore should organise an annual international seminar to debate the issue of AI.

This would bring together government officials from around the world and tech industry stakeholders, as well as members of the public.

Concerns such as those held by Mr Tan can be raised, and distinguished scientists and other relevant officials consulted to make sense of issues related to AI.

As a small country, Singapore may have little choice but to adopt AI if that is the direction the world is going in, but we should do what is right in this world and for this world.

As the maxim goes, fire is a good servant but a bad master, and we should reflect on the development of AI before it is too late.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip