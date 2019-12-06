Options for squash facilities being studied

We refer to Mr Lim Jit Uei's letter (Kallang Squash Centre worth saving, Nov 29).

Under the Sports Facilities Master Plan, we take into account the needs of our national sports associations and the overall trends in the sporting landscape.

We have been engaging the Singapore Squash Rackets Association since January last year on the provision of squash facilities. We have shared some options with them while studying the feasibility of each. We will announce the plans in due course.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore