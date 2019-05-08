Opportunity, time given for questions at AGM

We thank Mr Tan Kar Quan for taking time to attend our annual general meeting (AGM) and extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 30, and for his comments (Lack of engagement at AGM, May 3).

Before voting for the AGM and EGM resolutions began, we opened the floor for questions from all our shareholders present.

Our board responded to 31 questions from nine shareholders, and the question and answer session lasted about 80 minutes.

This included answering nine questions from Mr Tan.

In the interest of time and to allow other shareholders the opportunity to pose questions to our board, our chairman shared with Mr Tan that the board of directors would be pleased to have in-depth discussions with him after the meetings.

Our board of directors addressed further questions from shareholders after the AGM and EGM concluded.

The minutes of our shareholders' meetings will be available from May 10 at www.starhub.com/ir.

We thank all our shareholders for their trust, as we continue to drive the business forward.

Veronica Lai

Chief Corporate Officer

StarHub