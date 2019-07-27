Opportunity for S'pore to shine

While it is important to prepare for dark clouds looming ahead in the economic landscape, we should also remember that unpredictability is not an enemy and uncertainty is not a foe (Seize opportunities in ebbs and flows, July 22).

Challenges should never hold us back from developing a growth-oriented mindset and pursuing the next level of achievement.

When many countries are tightening their belts, it's an opportune time for Singapore to develop its human capital, improve its infrastructure, and strengthen its competitive edge to leapfrog over other developed economies.

We should proactively identity markets which are not served and under-served, or which can be better served by new and better offerings.

Exploit the silver lining in every dark cloud and capitalise on new needs, gaps, markets, businesses and opportunities that will rise with every change of the economic cycle.

In the process of using a potential downturn to prepare for an upturn, we should ask ourselves: "What are tomorrow's problems we should start resolving from today?"

"What are tomorrow's opportunities we should start capitalising on from today?"

The world is at an inflection point to herald the advent of a new age, supported by accelerated growth of advanced technology.

If Singapore plays the game well, it can be one of the fulcrums of a neo-Renaissance Age.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)