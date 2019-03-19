Open talk crucial for flexi-work schemes to work

We thank Ms Tan Wei Ling for her feedback (Why treat those on flexi-work schemes differently?, March 14) and agree that the right culture and mindset are crucial to the success of work-life programmes.

Work-life programmes achieve a mutually beneficial outcome - a company can attract and retain talent, and employees are able to effectively manage work responsibilities alongside their personal and family needs.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) has been working closely with employers to implement work-life programmes, and we have seen good progress in recent years.

Indeed, more companies now recognise the value of, and make available, such programmes.

But for these programmes to succeed, there must be open discussion between supervisors and their staff on the needs of employees and the organisation.

Such discussions can include how work targets can continue to be met, the impact on other employees and how performance will be measured.

We encourage Ms Tan to engage her employer on her concerns so as to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement.

If required, Tafep (tafep.sg) would be happy to advise and work with her and her employer to improve the company's work-life programmes.

Roslyn Ten (Mrs)

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices