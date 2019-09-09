Open talk about race, religion is the way to go

I refer to the letter by Mr Lee Teck Chuan (Do discussions on religion and race really help?, Sept 4).

The members of Youth Advocates of OnePeople.sg had a chat about the view Mr Lee held.

And the consensus among them was that having more open discussions on racial and religious issues does not create rifts or sow discord in the community - if done correctly and sensitively.

While we do not want to rub anyone the wrong way, retreating and shying away from discussing these issues is not the answer.

Rather, we should ensure that our conversations take forward understanding, cohesion and harmony.

We can do this by setting rules of conversations and creating a "safe space" to ensure that there are open minds who are less likely to pass judgment.

With these in place, the merits of discussion become apparent; deep and meaningful interaction gives us the knowledge and understanding to live in harmony with one another. The sharing of personal experience and culture will give us clarity and dispel misconceptions that we hold. From our personal experience, we have found that such conversations foster friendships even between strangers.

We have conducted many group discussions and held exploratory courses on ethnic issues where participants ask candid questions.

While we do not want to rub anyone the wrong way, retreating and shying away from discussing (racial and religious) issues is not the answer. Rather, we should ensure that our conversations take forward understanding, cohesion and harmony.

The responses are often frank and disagreements are not uncommon.

But at the end of the day, these exchanges build relationships and many of the people from these sessions have grown to become friends. If there is compassion and a background of trust, contentious or difficult issues can and will be dealt with, and resolved powerfully with grace.

Mr Lee's views highlight the very reason why we need to continue to have these conversations - to dispel misunderstanding and to build trust.

We do not need to walk on eggshells. Our challenge is to come together, build mutual respect and navigate these matters to bring about harmony and strengthen our cohesion.

Leonard Sim

OnePeople.sg Youth Advocates