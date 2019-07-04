Onus on banks to teach retailers how to use payment platforms

Financial institutions, knowingly or unknowingly, appear to be shifting the burden of implementing their payment platforms to consumers.

In recent weeks, my wife and I, on at least three occasions, ended up having to teach retail staff at several shops how to accept payment via DBS PayLah!

We wasted time convincing the service staff that PayLah! can be used in their outlets and then teaching them how it is done on the Nets terminals.

At times, we even went through their dust-covered instruction manuals with them.

It is unacceptable and irresponsible of owners of these payment platforms to just dump the hardware and systems on the retail end, while aggressively telling consumers how convenient these systems are.

We download the apps, enter the required information and set up the payment links only to find out later that there is a lack of training for and coordination with the partner retailers.

It is a rude shock for us to deal with stonewalling and bad attitude, being told, for example, that DBS PayLah! is "not available" in their shops when placards with the DBS PayLah! logo are clearly displayed on the Nets terminals.

Lim Teck Koon