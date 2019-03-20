Only in-building coaxial cabling required

We thank Mr Gan Lee Meng for his letter (Shed light on coaxial cables, March 12).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had taken into account StarHub's cessation of its Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) network in its revised code of practice for info-communication facilities in buildings in December last year.

The revised code of practice no longer requires developers and building owners to lay coaxial cables from the main distribution frame room and gate pillars into their residential units.

They are required to provide only in-building coaxial cabling within homes, so that home owners can conveniently repurpose their in-home coaxial networks to distribute free-to-air digital TV (DTV) signals within their homes.

Home owners will benefit by receiving DTV signals through a single indoor antenna, as opposed to using separate antennae for each TV set.

Karen Low (Ms)

Cluster Director, Communications & Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority