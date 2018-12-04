Online voting still not foolproof

We thank Mr Lee Kwok Weng for his suggestion on online voting (Singapore should advance to online voting; Dec 1).

The Elections Department (ELD) is closely tracking developments in technology that can improve our election processes.

As part of this effort, ELD will implement electronic registration of voters at polling stations and use mechanical counting machines to total up votes at the next election.

Maintaining the integrity of our elections system is paramount.

While online voting has its advantages, there remain challenges such as impersonation online and ensuring voting secrecy. In addition, the threat of cyber attacks remains to be overcome.

For now, the most reliable and transparent method of voting remains voting by paper ballot at polling stations.

This method of voting also allows candidates and their appointed Polling Agents and Counting Agents to be present to observe both the polling process and the counting process.

Ang Boon Chin

Deputy Head (Operations)

Elections Department