Ongoing efforts to improve access to help

We agree with Dr Patrick Liew Siow Gian that Singaporeans in need must be able to access social assistance conveniently so that they can regain stability and confidence (Social security schemes need to be kept simple; Nov 6).

Over the last decade, the Government has strengthened social safety nets for all Singaporeans through our investments in healthcare, education, housing, employment and retirement adequacy.

Beyond broad-based schemes, we have also enhanced support for the lower-income, the vulnerable and those with specific needs.

Through a targeted approach, our resources can be directed to give a leg-up to those most in need.

Vulnerable families and individuals often have complex needs and require the support of multiple agencies.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development's network of 24 social service offices (SSOs) was set up to provide more accessible and coordinated assistance to Singaporeans in need.

While every agency administers its respective schemes and services, we work closely together at the back end, through referrals and coordination, to help these families.

For example, ComCare recipients need not undergo additional assessments to receive assistance for their medical expenses, or apply for housing and education assistance.

We can do more to enhance coordination across agencies and voluntary welfare organisations, and improve access to help.

Ongoing efforts to strengthen social service delivery include more cross-agency sharing of information and assessment, so that clients need not submit multiple applications or repeat their circumstances.

More SSOs will offer complementary help services, either in person or through video conferencing, to reduce clients' trips to access help from multiple agencies.

We are also providing front-line officers across government and community agencies with information on the wider range of help schemes and services.

The SSOs are also bringing community partners together to develop local solutions and support local service planning.

These efforts are meant to ensure that those in need can receive holistic help no matter which agency they first approach.

Lee Cher Farn (Ms)

Director

Planning Division

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development