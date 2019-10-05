OnFacebook

Given the spate of PMD-related accidents, should they be banned?

Only handicapped people and older folk with medical conditions should be issued with a licence to ride a PMD.

Lawrence Teo

Our society is not mature enough to use PMDs. Also, PMDs and e-bikes are making people lazy, so such devices go against the drive to cut the incidence of diabetes.

Theresa Belmonte

I have been riding a PMD for two years, and have never had an accident although I nearly had a few because pedestrians were not paying attention to where they were going!

Naomi Clark-Shen

What more can the Government and companies do to integrate more people with disabilities into the workforce?

If able-bodied workers above 60 years old find it hard to get jobs, this may well be a higher bar to cross.

Andy Wee

Gather them in centres and take jobs to them?

Magdalene Ding

It is pointless simply talking and paying lip service with regard to hiring those with disabilities when in reality, many of them, especially those with invisible disabilities, face long-term discrimination, abuse and even ill treatment by peers and employers.

There must be clear and transparent standard operating procedures and practices established within the working structure and culture preventing bullying and discrimination first before even talking about hiring disabled people.

Otherwise, even if we hire them, we would probably drive them away due to our bigotry and lack of empathy, compassion, understanding and patience.

Matt MQ

First, build accessibility. Second, destigmatise differences.

Magdalene Shane Lee

How can schools get teens interested in world affairs?

You can't ask the youth to be interested and tell them to (keep quiet) when you don't like what you hear. Those two things don't go together.

Dare Chia

The tried and tested way - give grades and make it examinable.

Ernest Chng

I think one lesson a week on global affairs will be nice; and exempt these from exams. It is more of a learning process to raise awareness of what is going on in the world.

Yong Zhihua

Start by getting them interested in domestic/local affairs first.

Solomon Suppiah

Run a modified General Paper programme (non-exam, project-and presentation-based) at the secondary school level.

JH Lim