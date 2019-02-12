On Facebook

Should there be an NS football team comprising NSFs in the Singapore Premier League?

Full-time national servicemen have a lot of training to undergo. I do not support burdening them with more as it may be done at the expense of personal safety and psychological well-being.

Besides, we need to be clear about what we want to achieve out of such a transitional football team. After completion of national service, the chances are not high that they will be able to commit to playing football professionally.

Soon Joo Kuo

They will not perform at their best given the limited time to train while serving the nation.

If they are real gems, two years of not playing professional football would not hurt.

Roy Low

Professional football has its age limits. You are done when you reach mid-30s. Thus, two years is a lot of time.

HerMan GonMez

Not a bad idea, let's give it a try!

Peng T Tay

Should there be greater urgency and focus in supporting innovation in the fight against plastic waste?

Finding an innovative solution in the fight against plastic may incur significant research and development costs, to the extent of it becoming a bottomless pit.

An organisation runs the risk of using up its funds without achieving any solution or making any good progress.

Should we support innovation in the fight against plastic waste? In terms of environmental and humanitarian reasons, definitely yes.

But which country or organisation is willing to pump in funds and resources with the prospect of it happening indefinitely, for the noble cause of saving mankind and Mother Earth?

Kok Siong

Yes, definitely, and there must be sufficient funding to support the innovation drive.

Otherwise the fight against plastic waste will always be a work in progress and the environment, the casualty.

Harry Chia