On Facebook

How can we reduce the strong stigma associated with mental illnesses?

The Ministry of Health and Institute of Mental Health can put up posters to create more awareness about the early signs and symptoms of depression. Educate people that it is not something that will go away with a flip of the fingers.

Mental illness is just like a flu or any sickness which requires medical attention. Do more to educate people with signs at bus stops or ads on the TV.

Lai Yin Lee

The Health Promotion Board can launch ads that promote mental wellness and challenge stereotypes, such as by featuring those with mental illnesses from diverse backgrounds and their hopes and dreams for the future.

Stella Josephine

Is decommissioning fire station pump wells an overreaction?

It's not going to stop the ragging or bullying culture that is systemic in Singapore.

Ch Tn