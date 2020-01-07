Forum: On Facebook

How should hawker centres store their utensils to keep them clean?

If you have issues (with the cleanliness of hawker centre utensils), take your own and bring them home for washing and reuse. This is good for the environment even if the utensils are plastic.

James Thong

The only way is to vacuum pack each set of utensils right after hot washing and sanitising. Should have a central utensil dispensing machine based on the same concept as tray return.

If patrons bring their own utensils, they consume at their own risk and let hawker operators off the hook.

Christina Teh

I have never been sick from eating at a hawker stall or street food in South-east Asia. Of the few times I have been violently ill, they have always been (from eating) at a restaurant.

Dave Clissold

No matter how they store their utensils, we hardly hear people complaining about hawker centres causing food poisoning. Air-conditioned eateries and restaurants charge so much more for their food, yet we hear of many more food poisoning incidents there.

Shiny Tan

Just like how the chopsticks, spoons, bowls and plates are washed and kept clean, set up a common storage space. Vendors also benefit from more space to cook.

Joseph Chia

Best to allow people to bring their own containers/plates for the food purchased and their own utensils.

Having said that, in China, all crockery and utensils are dunked in boiling water at our tables by the wait staff.

Anna Hand

Should food delivery riders wear safety equipment?

Yes. Better a $120 helmet than a $120,000 medical bill.

Theo De Roza

There's no way their green (GrabFood) outfit wouldn't catch one's eye. Drivers on the road are constantly looking out for green, after all. guards are a must.

Tan Hong Yi

Yes, food delivery riders should wear safety equipment for their own safety as they traverse through different places, and to protect themselves from the elements such as inclement weather. As we would want our food to be delivered on time, we should also want to spare a thought for their well-being and make their job as comfortable as possible for them while they work hard.

Kevin Tan

Accidents can happen to anyone; it doesn't matter if (the person is) a delivery rider or not, all cyclists should wear safety equipment.

We are still lacking in safety enforcement. Most countries have already made it mandatory.

Jaime Ab

When earnings (depend on) time taken (for a delivery), there will be a rush in order to earn more, resulting in speeding and other reckless behaviour, thus increasing the risk of an accident. Safety equipment may reduce the (severity of the) injury of the rider, but cannot protect the pedestrian.

Yeow Hwee Pow

Be safe. Be bright. In some circumstances, riders and pedestrians can be almost invisible at night until a car's headlights are right on them.

Gregory St George

All those suggesting making these requirements mandatory, and the others who agree with them, should go out and experience the life of a food delivery person, rain and shine, day and night, for a substantial period of time before commenting. Talk is cheap.

Kevin Yan

For their own safety, they should. Especially if they are riding on the roads.

Siti Nor'aini A S

Why are we babysitting these personal mobility device riders? It's their life, let them take the initiative.

Rachel Stevens