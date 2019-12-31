On Facebook

How can one overcome the fear of failure?

It's hard to define what "failure" is. One may get an A in an exam and still feel like a failure because A+ is expected of him. It's not failure itself, but being made to feel like a failure that is harmful. It can cause long-term damage.

Beng Huat See

The cost of failure is very high, especially in a country like Singapore (blocked promotions by bosses, limited prospects due to past records). More so for students, where records of their past results will stick with them forever for all to see. The authorities should put forth real safety nets that will encourage people to try again, such as a three-strike rule where students or workers are allowed to try up to three times before (the result) is recorded, as well as blocking or limiting the viewing of past failed subjects. Only then can we encourage perseverance.

Lokman Hakim

Having long-term goals and a purpose helps to frame failures as speed bumps in the grander scheme of your aspirations, and may prompt you to take better-informed risks. Instead of living day to day, teaching our younger generations and ourselves to be less myopic may give rise to opportunities for more creativity.

Hsein Tze Heng

By introducing another stronger feeling, such as the thrill of reward. Just interview people queueing at Singapore Pools and ask if they have a fear of failure.

Jonathan Ye

Read stories of how people have failed before they gained success.

Han Zhi Hao

Encourage participation in competitive sports at a young age. In sports, there are wins and losses. It instils in a child the experience of losing. It'll become part of his experience and norms.

YS Koh

Do you think water rationing exercises should be reintroduced on a regular basis?

Yes, it should be held on a regular basis. It is more effective than a price increase.

Siah Jin Kim

Bring it back and make it a weekend for the whole island. Be it restaurants or homes, let Singaporeans know what it's like to be short of water and not take our water supply for granted.

Yogi Lim

Today, the more water a home owner uses, the more he pays. That is fair enough; no need for rationing.

Peter Tan

Who is going to pay for the logistics of having the vehicles with water tanks? And what about all the spillage while topping up pails? And who is paying for all that rationed water? Yes we can save water, but a lot of money would be wasted.

Nadiana Ryd