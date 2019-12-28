On Facebook

Do you think the year-end school holidays are too long?

I have been a stay-at-home mother for four years, with two children aged four and 13. I see my children every hour of every day, except when they are in school.

However, the long holidays give us more time to engage in bonding activities and do things that we are unable to do during the year due to things such as school and tuition.

Given the stressful education system, children really deserve the break, as do their teachers. As a former teacher, I know that teachers do not have the entire duration of the school holidays to rejuvenate themselves, as they have to go back to work during part of the holidays for matters such as attending meetings, wrapping up the past year and preparing for the coming year.

If a child is weak in certain subjects, parents can use the long holidays to help the child at home. But, of course, do this in moderation, and there should be a balance between study and play. This way, the long holidays will be productive.

Nadine Jefarisher

I appreciate the year-end holidays because this is the only time of the year when I can really spend time with my children and not have to worry about exams or schoolwork.

Kay Lee

I believe there are different ways we can use the December holidays effectively rather than letting them go to waste. Children need quality time with their families, and longer school holidays give this flexibility.

Yvonne Wong

Children these days receive a lot of stress in school, so they definitely deserve this time to finally relax before the hustle and bustle starts again in the next academic year.

If you shorten the year-end holidays and extend the March and September breaks instead, schools will use the March and September breaks to have more extra classes, and teachers will give more homework to the students or else parents will complain that the children have nothing to revise.

Theresa Wong

If you know how to plan quality time with your children, the year-end holidays seem too short!

Tomoshilukitekari Merikatakita

There is no need to fill up a child's days with so many activities. Let them be bored, that's when they can get creative and play on their own, or they can spend that time reading.

N Raaha As'art

Nonsense, 1½ months pass by so rapidly.

What's wrong with arranging activities and getting engaged with them?

In this way, we can learn what our children's interests are, and get to motivate them.

Nothing beats bonding with them since most parents are working full time.

Mary Adele Ng

I don't think my children ever get restless during the holidays. In fact, they wish for longer than the six-week break because that's the time they get to enjoy lots of outdoor activities besides daily revision. On top of their outdoor adventures, I engage them in some home-based activities such as baking, cooking, spring-cleaning and wrapping up their own school books. These are things that I don't usually get them to do during the school term.

Shahidah Subi