On Facebook

Are Singapore students too afraid of failure?

It is easy to preach "it is okay to fail because failure is the root of success". However, in the working world, how many can embrace failures with much positivity? Especially your superiors.

Victor DC

Teachers, parents and mentors need to know that failure is part of learning.

La Lulu

The high cost of living means the penalty for failure is high. Failing in other societies is easier to bounce back from.

Yoong FY

Nowadays, children are too pampered. Parents over-protect them. If teachers raise their voices, parents complain that the scolding created stress in their children.

Dicksen Chua

Parents are too jumpy. Just let children tackle the world and support and encourage them along the way. Not help them tear down every obstacle in their path and blame others for their problems.

Mingli Lin

No, I do not think Singapore students are too afraid of failure. They may be somewhat afraid but not overly so. Some fear may be good as it keeps them on their toes, to have the strong mindset to do well and excel, not just in studies but in all areas in life. It beats having a lackadaisical attitude which will not bear fruit. Being driven, hardworking and having the right mindset, will.

Kevin Tan

We are here for success not failure. If you think failure is okay then don't make schooling compulsory.

Hanzo Oznah

Yes, without a doubt, most parents over-pressure their little darling.

Anderson Serena

If your parents punish failure heavily and constantly belittle you, you won't be able to face failure without anxiety. Children simply grow up with this kiasu (scared of losing) attitude.

Tess Wagner

Do you think the attention paid to Joseph Schooling's physique at the SEA Games was excessive?

I think people are entitled to expectations of consistent good performance.

He has been given the extremely rare privilege of deferment from national service - one of the most sacred institutions in Singapore - to help his preparation to continue bringing glory to Singapore.

Instead, he's gaining million dollar sponsorships and quite a few pounds, while losing to people who were previously slower than him.

Simon Tan

As long as results are there, which they are, who cares about the body shape.

Nicholas Lin Jie Ooi

Well even in this form he can get a gold medal, thus we can expect him to perform much better in the Olympics. What we Singaporeans can do is support him!

Dylan Kung

I think only those who have won a swimming Olympic gold medal can criticise him. Oh wait, is there anyone else?

KAi Gwee

Yes, absolutely unnecessary to body shame, and it doesn't matter even if he doesn't win any medals. He has done his part for the country in the Olympics. So long as he tries his best, there is nothing to fault.

May Wong

He's a very prominent sport celebrity. Of course his physique is going to be scrutinised. That's the life of sport and entertainment celebrities.

Schooling chose to pursue his sport and now he must live with that public scrutiny. Was it excessive? No. It was commensurate with his high profile.

Can we move on now and just follow his - and his awesome teammates' - road to Tokyo and beyond?

Bill Bremner

Be kind! He has inspired many young Singaporeans to dare to dream!

Toh Pei Ling

He's definitely out of shape for a pro athlete, nothing wrong with noticing that.

Raf Vigorita