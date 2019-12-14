On Facebook

What can we, as individuals and as a society, do to support local artists?

By actively attending events showcasing local art; having artists conduct art classes for those interested; canvassing donations and making it easier for artists to have more affordable art spaces to work locally instead of having to go overseas, although they can still go overseas to gain exposure; and consistently labelling works in public spaces so that viewers have some understanding of what they are looking at.

Kevin Tan

Sports, arts and music should be creative and left alone. Don't put up walls and the scene will bloom. Too many controls have spoilt creativity.

Bert Fern

If you are good, support comes naturally.

Vincent Teo

Does Singapore need more shopping malls and condos?

With the current situation of shops closing and low footfall in some shopping centres, it would be good to have a wider variety of brands and shops as the same shops can be found in shopping malls, which can lead to "shopping fatigue".

For areas underserved by or without such amenities, shopping malls may be built. As for condos, I think there is an oversupply - better to use the limited land for other more pressing needs.

Kevin Tan

No, we don't. The market trend has been leaning towards online shopping platforms...

Even if more shopping malls are built, the variety of shops is limited... The shopping scene in Singapore has become stale, so the addition of more mixed-use developments will not help much.

A.j. Kasetyo

Singapore is getting rid of its natural jungle to create a concrete jungle. We certainly do not need any more shopping malls. Every mall sells the same things. Online shopping is more fun.

Monica Ung

I think we should have more places like Orto in Yishun and Turf City, big spaces where people can pursue their hobbies or sports.

Mason Sim

Don't build more - malls should reinvent and upgrade to meet today's market trends and consumers' purchasing patterns.

Sng Chiew Hwa

Should fines be proportionate to an offender's salary?

Fines should be pegged to the severity of the offence and neutral to factors such as income, social status and gender. If a low-income person and a high-income person commit a crime of the same severity, it does not make sense to apply a lower fine to the former. If the fine cannot be paid, time spent doing community service can offset it.

Harry Chia

It is not about how much you earn or what your background is. The sentence needs to be fair regardless. Jail and/or caning would be best.

Alex Low

Caning should do the trick as deterrence, not everything should be tied to fines.

Loh Chee Siang

Just cane them, they will remember the offence for life. Paying fines is nothing, any problem that money can solve is not a problem.

Victor DC