On Facebook

A Forum letter writer says there's no good reason to have food delivered to one's doorstep. Do you agree?

I use food delivery whenever I am unwell. I usually order a few portions, so I can keep the rest for my other meals and save on delivery costs.

Chee Kuan Chew Vonolagi

Food delivery is a lifesaver for mums: stay-at-home mums, work-from-home mums, tired mums, on-maternity-leave mums, on-childcare-leave mums, on-annual-leave mums, craving mums-to-be and mum's mums who help to take care of a grandchild at home.

These mums are tired and at times it is difficult to travel with children.

Steffie Zinny Yew

Appreciate the delivery service!

It helps the elderly and the sick who are unable to go to the nearby food stalls to buy their meals when no one is around to help them.

Joyce Loh

Food delivery services provide business for caterers and jobs for the delivery riders. At the same time, it gives relief to working adults who have "no time to cook" and also to those who are disabled. So l support the food delivery business.

Savithiri Sada

My dad has retired and now cooks dinner at home for the family every day. However, I know that cooking every day can be frustrating. So I told him, if he doesn't feel like cooking, we can just order food delivery. Saves a truckload of family arguments.

Dixon Heng Teng Boon

Food delivery has single-handedly preserved the sanity of some, especially stay-at-home mothers. If the purpose is to help gig workers secure more permanent job roles and have more social mobility, then I'm sure there are other ways than to downplay the social needs that food delivery services fulfil.

Stara CF Tan

I agree, there are hawker centres and foodcourts within walking distance or a short bus ride. Why can't we eat there instead of relying on food delivery? Lifestyle choice or plain laziness?

Harry Chia

When I go out to eat, I have to go round to hunt for a parking space. After that, I have to queue to place my order. Always packed. Call GrabFood, problem solved.

Chong Lh