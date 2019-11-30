On Facebook

Are the anti-molestation posters of the Singapore Police Force effective deterrents?

It's the mind that needs to be healed and restrained.

Paul Steven

When a thief sees his crime on a poster, does he say he'll stop stealing? Or when a drug abuser sees posters of drug abuse, does he stop after reading the punishment? I'd like to see the data that supports such a theory because I'm pretty sure there isn't any.

Zulkarnain Hassan

The posters are effective as a deterrent. A molester who decides to commit the act won't care about the feelings of the victims, but will fear the jail term.

Ngo Kwek Fuh Desmond

There are many anti-crime posters all over the streets and shopping malls. I do not think anyone cares to even stop, read and take them seriously.

Peter Tan

Ignorance of the law is no excuse but reminders of the law are necessary to warn potential criminals.

Wong Chong Yin

The poster is not strong enough to deter would-be offenders. Show a picture of the prisoner being caned.

Lai Yin Lee

Should hawker centre layouts be redesigned to ease overcrowding?

More walking space, fewer stalls. No queueing for food, which tends to block walking paths, but instead make the use of electronic call buzzers compulsory. The tray return area should be more prominent, with protective covers to keep birds away.

Lee Philip

It's crowded only during lunchtime. Set up some standing tables for those who just want to eat and move off. Offer perks to get customers to buy takeaway meals.

Eddie Tan

Please don't. It will mean a rise in rental fees, and original stall owners will quit and not come back. Staggering lunch hours would be better. I used to get lunch at 11.30am (or earlier) or go later at 1.30pm or 2pm.

Kayla Tanch

How can Singaporeans' perception of mental illness be improved?

Have support groups and community outreach programmes. The biggest victims of mental illness are not the sufferers themselves but the families and helpers who have little in the way of mental and emotional support.

Zan Chou

It's not helping that newspapers, television, film and YouTube videos continue to stigmatise and trivialise people with mental illnesses.

Alfred Ong

Seeing a therapist and visiting the Institute of Mental Health are not considered bad things nowadays. It's part of a life journey; people should stop judging.

Eugene NT Tan