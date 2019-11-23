On Facebook

Should recruiters secretly screen job applicants through their social media accounts?

There are parties who tell the whole world every thing they do. Account owners have the choice to tell everything or remain private. I chose the latter.

Indra Eth

Why can't employers use it to select more suitable employees for themselves?

Jasmine Lim

It's why I have more than one account and I don't carelessly accept friend/follower requests.

Mike Pang Social media is there for others to see. Why worry unless you want to hide something.

Marcus Shawn

The job application and hiring process should always be kept fully transparent, above board, non-discriminatory, mindful towards applicants and respectful of their privacy. It should explain clearly why certain information is being requested, and its relevance to making hiring decisions.

If there is really a need to look at their accounts, then seek their permission first and share the findings with them so that they have a chance to address any concerns or misunderstandings.

Kevin Tan

Are autonomous vehicles ready for widespread use?

The autonomous vehicles need to have some track record elsewhere before being allowed in Singapore.

Tesla's autopilot accident rate report for the first quarter this year: One accident for every 4.6 million km driven.

If the accident rate with human drivers is much higher, it proves that autopilot is feasible.

We need more data before we can react.

Ryon Chua

Nope, until the law is clear who is at fault when the software in the vehicle gets hacked and causes accidents.

Rachael Percy

Better to conduct thorough studies before endangering public safety. It is irresponsible to experiment with people's lives.

Rachel Stevens

We are not ready. As soon as there are one or two accidents, our fellow Singaporeans will call for it to be banned permanently.

Glen Teoh