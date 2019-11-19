Forum: On Facebook

Should space used for plants that serve no purpose other than visual appeal be used to grow food instead?

Yes, but who is going to tend to them? Growing vegetables is not a walk in the park. Farming is labour-intensive.

Andy Wee

When we grow food on land, the land will be bare when the crop is harvested. The alternative is to grow fruit trees, which we are already doing but which we should do more of. We can, of course, take a step further to develop new food crops by observing what the animals are eating.

Lee Kee Seng

A Forum letter writer cautions against giving children too early a head start. Do you agree?

Yes, we are talking about pre-schoolers here. At that age, they should be encouraged to mingle and play with other children. This helps them to build social skills, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving skills. All very essential to survive in an adult world. As a counsellor, I see a fair bit of students who are academically strong but face social, emotional and mental challenges. They cannot cope and have to stop school temporarily.

Yes, a child's brain is like a sponge. Unfortunately, we as adults choose what we want them to absorb, and that becomes unhealthy.

Shirley Woon

Yes. Some kids bloom early and then fall behind. Imagine the damage to their self-esteem because their parents got them certified as "high IQ" from toddlerhood.

Umm Yusof

Please let their childhood be a memorable one instead of one stuffed with training and endless enrichment lessons. Let them mingle regardless of ability, IQ, race or ethnic group. More often than not, children learn more through playing and interacting with other children. They don't know what "special" abilities they have or lack.

Steven Goh Robo

They have only one childhood. I would prefer my kids to remember the fun, the love that we had, rather than scribbling on paper and worrying that they might fail whatever test that they are taking.

Whacky Weiwen

Why hold your kids back? They want to learn.

Keith Wood