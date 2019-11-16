On Facebook

Do you think MRT trains should have more seats?

Of course, have more seats.

Old or young want to sit especially on long journeys. Common sense applies that all would like to sit down than rock all the way home.

Kp Jj

Just let it remain as it is, please. Any change would result in additional maintenance cost and subsequently would have to be borne by commuters.

Chee Hiong Tan

Install foldable seats. When (the cabin is)full, they can be folded up. Works for all occasions... again, depends on civic mindedness.

Wendy Teo

No matter how many more seats are added, if commuters refuse to give them up for those in need, it will be back to square one.

Gabriel Chia

Standing cabins don't really fit more people compared with those with seats, because people will want some personal space. We are not sardines, after all.

Also, these standing cabins make the already-rare seats even more coveted, resulting in even fewer people willing to give up their seats to the needy.

CK Ng

Regardless, if there are more or fewer seats, not everyone will get to sit during their daily commute. Stop whining.

Hira Ahmadi

Is there a need to regulate hire-purchase schemes?

Buy what you need, not what you want. If you really want something, save up for it.

Adrian Adrian

Do your homework before signing up for any scheme on "offer". Ultimately, it must not cost more than 110 per cent of the original price.

Mark Leong

There are 0 per cent interest hire purchase schemes. Of course, the punitive rates for missing payments are astonishingly high. But if one ensures he has saved enough to pay for the item, then it makes sense to pay in instalments (zero interest of course).

Tsu San

Does not mean you pay cash you will get a better price or discount. Try buying your new car in cash and see what they charge you.

Michael Goh