On Facebook

How else can the design of cycling paths be improved?

What's the point of clear markings when the users - pedestrians and cyclists alike - ignore them and just do as they please?

It's not about the markings, but really the attitudes of the users, pedestrians and cyclists alike, who need to be educated, re-educated, and reminded again and again.

Steven Goh Robo

I've seen and used many different cycling paths on my travels. The misconception is the need for clear marking which in my opinion is useless. What works and is needed is a physical separation.

Jordan Blank

Educate users to be "less selfish" and use the correct paths. Cyclists dismounting and pushing bikes whenever necessary, pedestrians walking without having their faces in the phones so that they are aware of their surroundings. Or just send everyone back to the Road Safety Park to learn.

Grace Chai

For this to work for cyclists and e-scooters, we need to provide them with a useful network of connectors that can actually get them to places like motorists can. Don't think recreation, think commutability.

Goh Suhan

Tons of pedestrians love walking on cycling paths yet the Land Transport Authority does nothing. Go to your nearest cycling path during peak hours and observe.

My 35-minute journey to work consists of seeing dozens of pedestrians walking on the cycling paths, endangering not only themselves, but also cyclists and personal mobility device riders.

Danial Hambali

Do you think that finding Mr or Ms Right will help someone be ready to have children?

Well, one may find Mr or Ms Right and get married. But either or even both parties may decide not to have children as they may be content just being a couple. It all boils down to individual couples' choices.

So finding the right one is just but one of numerous other factors to take into account before someone is ready to have children. Other things to consider are finances and a full commitment when deciding to start a family.

Kevin Tan

People change over time. It's important people find partners who share the same interests and are able to communicate well.

Lai Yin Lee

Finding Mr/Ms Right alone isn't enough. The country needs to be liveable enough for people to have children. With the current cost of living, very few can think about having children.

Sakthi Alderweireld