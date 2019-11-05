On Facebook

What can be done to improve the lives of the elderly living alone?

As a society, we always feel that we know what's best for our vulnerable groups - including latchkey children, survivors of trauma, and the elderly. But can we actually speak on their behalf? Do we actually understand what they are experiencing? What does happiness mean to them?

Jackie Tay

Build a nice environment - a place to live together, but with privacy instead of open space, with healthcare/medical services around the corner, hot and nutritious meals, and daily activities like exercises, gardening, reading, story telling and singing.

Christine Tiyu

They don't need social workers to talk (to) about problems. They want love and care. Someone to spend time with before their final journey... And most importantly, money for basic living and bill payments.

Geetha Geetha

House them together in the same area or block with elder-friendly infrastructure, planned activities, meals provided, housekeeping and services, and located near polyclinics. An old-folks-home kind of concept but where they live in their own homes.

Liz Tan

The problem lies with the elderly themselves. Back when there were no restrictions on Central Provident Fund (CPF) withdrawals, many people stopped working at 55 and withdrew all their CPF money, spent it all, and used it unnecessarily. Now when they are in trouble, they... ask the Government for help.

Jarrod Kwong

Would an increased Traffic Police presence make our roads safer?

More important to have a safe driving culture and strong awareness of road safety.

Shaifudin Ahmad

Yes. Speed limiters on heavy goods vehicles, trucks, trailers and lorries are needed. Also, please take action against vehicles that cut the queue to exit or make turns - very dangerous with their last-minute stunts.

Water Tay

People are very familiar with where the speed cameras are and they keep to the speed limit only there.

Bilal Ali Ahamed

It must be fair... How about jaywalkers? Walking across (when the light is) red. Not using the overhead bridge.

The paltry fine for them is just a slap on the wrist.

Road safety is a responsibility (of) both motorists and pedestrians.

Dzul Inah

Yes! ... You can see bad driving every day. We can see heavy... goods vehicles speeding in lane one. If there is a Traffic Police officer, he will chase them immediately and stop them. We have drunk drivers driving dangerously on expressways too.

Joe Koshi San

Please focus more on heavy vehicles on the highway during peak hours.

James Png

Was the SecureMyBike bicycle parking system, which will cease operating on Dec 28 owing to a low take-up rate, doomed to fail?

I did not know of the existence of this underground bicycle park... To charge a $48 monthly fee, you need to be catering to very specific groups of cyclists... Somewhere in the Central Business District or near Grade A office buildings would be a good location... I have difficulty ensuring that my bike is securely parked in public places.

Alvin Tang

When many outdoor parking facilities are free, not many are willing to cough up a hefty fee just to park there.

Peter Tan

One complaint... is that the bicycle park is quite far away from the MRT station.

Uwe Tan