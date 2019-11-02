On Facebook

Should property agents' commission be restructured?

A percentage is ridiculous. They should be paid for the work done, not for the value of the home... The current model is akin to saying that a pump attendant should be paid according to the value of the petrol pumped and the make of the car serviced.

Andy Wee

It should be a flat fee, not based on percentage... Information should be readily available and transparent. It should be clients selecting agents, not agents selecting clients. The biggest question (that) should be asked by sellers and buyers: How can this salesperson add value to my journey of looking for a property? Nikolas Bee

If you think they are earning too much... sign up and take up the risk of a no-fixed-pay earning structure... Still have to pay the high cost of advertising every month

Candy ZiQi

I know it is not easy to be an agent as I personally bought and sold a few houses without an agent, but it is definitely not that difficult too. Not everyone has the time to post advertisements, handle the house viewing, the paperwork, the administrative tasks and the low-ball negotiations.

The problem is that there are too many relatively new agents... because it has the potential to pay as much or more than what they get doing their old menial mundane jobs.

Jonathan Ye

If you feel that the commission is too high, you can always sign up as a property agent. If you don't have what it takes or won't take the risk... don't complain. Alan Long Build a centralised portal to link up landlords/tenants... eliminate the need for a middleman.

Lyndy Y

How can we help to maintain our garden city?

We need to own our forests, our gardens and parks.

Small gestures like picking up after ourselves is a start.

I've since followed a few runners at MacRitchie Reservoir who pick up litter as they run, and you'd be surprised at what people carelessly discard along the trails.

We just need to care a little bit more than we do; treat our city as we do our homes.

Lionel Teo

How to, when forests have been, and are being, destroyed to make way for development?

Allan Tan

For a start, stop indiscriminate littering. It saddens me to see our green spaces dotted with junk. To resolve the perennial littering problem, more bins must be provided at more points...

Kevin Tan

It's about the time and passion... Coordinate retirees with green fingers who are willing to contribute a small part to their community and neighbourhood... They can play a meaningful part in society.

Mu Chan