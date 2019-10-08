On Facebook

Young people here should not skip school to join climate protests. What do you think?

This is old-school thinking - where people are indoctrinated that the only thing that matters is education, get a certificate, get a good job, make economic progress. Only money matters. These people don't really care about saving the earth.

Jessica Yeoh

Before you die from climate change, you will die from poverty with no education.

Kelvin Lai

Politicians are only concerned about the next election. Climate and the environment are least on their mind. So what else can students do? Wait until there are no schools left for them to attend?

Tan Pin Ho

Young people are impressionable. Ask them to riot, they will riot. Don't believe, go to Hong Kong.

Chang Meng Tat

Go home and clean your bedroom first.

Joanna Matsumoto

Don't let the current virulent and popularised but subversive philosophies brainwash the young to use raw emotions to drive change in "matured, values-based democratic communities" and morph them into destructive, anarchic democratic states.

Kong Mun Chung

Is it a good idea to integrate a funeral home within a hospital environment?

Consider how it is going to impact the mental state of patients. It has been proven that mental strength and reducing stress are essential to fighting illnesses .

Wendy Yang

I support this initiative as it makes the transition from hospital bed to funeral parlour seamless. It saves time for the family (to make) arrangements with the funeral directors.

Harry Chia

Project positivity - that life is not the end in hospital. Having funeral parlours creates negativity. Also too many activities might cause traffic congestion which will affect emergency cases.

Betty Ng

Why not have a temple which includes all four race's religions next to the hospital so that patients (can be blessed with) quick recovery instead of a funeral parlour which makes the patients lose hope?

Toby Tan

What can be done to force manufacturers to make goods that last longer and easier to repair?

Innovation protection is too weak. Only 1-2 per cent of the money goes to protecting innovation.

Governments need to look into how to protect innovation or invention.

Tat Cheng Lee

It's pointless because technological progress is so quick that new features alone will make people replace things. And I'm pretty sure a 15-year-old air-conditioning unit chugged a lot more electricity than a new ones. Hardly a benefit for the environment.

Michael Petraeus

I grew up in a household that chose to repair first before replacing. I have been electrocuted a few times, cut with a knife, burned, et cetera.

It may seem like a waste of time especially when there are cheap replacements, but it gives you a better understanding of how things work. You start to respect the effort taken to make products and feel the need to use them with care.

The added benefit is that the money you save can be allocated to other important expenses.

Kyle Guevarra

On top of making lasting products, there has to be cost-effective repair services to support the initiative.

Alicia Chui

The question is... will we be willing to pay more for quality?

Mike Koo