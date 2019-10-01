On Facebook

How can we make Singaporeans get serious about recycling?

Use encouragement and incentives, especially for the elderly, and education for the young and working adults. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Also, educate or give companies incentives for taking eco-friendly or environmentally friendly approaches.

Nariel Lee

Start educating children from pre-school. Reward them for binning items correctly. It is also important to make sure that items to be recycled are cleaned out.

Ben Tan

I feel like this whole "don't care lah" attitude has spread internationally.

My parents taught me to keep my rubbish in my pockets until I find a bin. But in secondary school, I saw how the majority of my peers dropped their rubbish anywhere they liked.

People simply adopted this "I don't care" attitude because littering doesn't directly affect their lives. This attitude has to be changed.

Tess Wagner

The authorities seem half-hearted about recycling. What can be recycled and what can't is still a mystery to me. I only get bits and pieces of info from the newspapers now and then.

Every household should be given pictorial information on recycling. I always thought single-use plastic forks and spoons can be recycled. Only recently did I find out that they can't. Words on the brochures given online are so minute that I can't make them out.

Robin C H Chua