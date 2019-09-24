On Facebook

Should the privacy of accused people be protected in more situations?

I believe no media outlet should leak any names until that person has been lawfully charged in court. It's quite ridiculous that people harass the family in some cases. They are not always responsible for their children's crimes.

Tess Wagner

Names should be made known after they (the accused) are proven guilty to shame them publicly!

Tony Ting

Should the speed of personal mobility aids, such as those the elderly use, be capped at walking speed?

Yes, if it's a mobility aid, then it should be going at a reasonably slow speed.

Users who have difficulty walking would probably be unable to get up on their own without help should they fall or trip over any obstacle.

It's for their own safety and the safety of those around them. Just think of the weight of such devices on top of someone.

Loy Hjon

Anything faster than walking speed is a safety hazard for old people with limited mobility and brittle bones.

Ro Che

Speed should be capped to prevent users from getting into an accident. It's for their own safety.

Nicholas Russell

There should be a cap. It's to help them move around. I often see them zooming in crowded markets.

Rui Ying

Yes, we do not want these... people to turn into speed demons and blame others if they have an accident.

Betty Nah

The personal mobility aid is to stand in for their weak legs, not turn them into Usain Bolt. A maximum speed of 2kmh would be ideal.

Ruth Yow

Why is there a need to move around faster than normal walking speed? Able-bodied people also walk at normal walking speed.

Abraham Jacob

I think there is a clear difference between the need for mobility and the need for speed.

Max Lok

In the interest of saving the environment, is it feasible to try to repair appliances first before buying new ones, or buying second-hand?

In the interest of saving the environment, manufacturers should make appliances that last. And often the cost of repair, labour and transport is almost the same as that of buying a new one.

Mary Mah

Repairing an appliance is expensive, and the service charge still applies even if the appliance cannot be repaired. Buying a new appliance is cheaper.

Daniel Ler

Nothing is perfect. Most appliances have a (shelf) life. All these appliances are made up of many small parts that can fail at any time. One can minimise parts failure with proper maintenance.

Gabriel Chia