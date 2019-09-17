On Facebook

Should e-sports be included in the SEA Games and other major sporting events?

It can be recognised as a sport because it requires physical effort and involves mental play, endurance, tactics and skills.

Jun Liang

As long as an activity is competitive and embraces the values of team spirit and social cohesiveness, then sure. Isn't that the embodiment of sportsmanship?

Yew Jiale

E-sports is no different from golf. The reaction speed, focus, accuracy and determination of some of these players are incredible.

Haffiz Amin

E-gaming is not a sport! What is the purpose of sport? For building physical health, team spirit and emotional health.

Lotus Hai Noi Phua

Why is golf even included as a sport in the SEA Games then? They have caddies to carry their things and stamina is barely needed as their choice of transportation is a golf cart.

Erdna Erdna

My answer is a big no, it should never be in the SEA Games. The reason is simple: Do you want to watch real people compete in an arena, or just watch them play games?

Mark Sim

How do you define sports?

An e-sport is not any less of a sport than football or basketball. Players also have to undergo intense training to actually become competitive. Are you going to deny their efforts?

Andi Chua

Absolutely. It requires practice, discipline, skills, reflexes, analytical skills and teamwork.

Hussain Shamsuddin

The definition evolves. It's a legitimate sport now with bigger prize pools (bigger audience) than many sweat sports of the past, and it requires stamina and concentration to rival those as well.

Joel Luo

Professional e-sports athletes train like sports athletes.

Zeng Jiayi