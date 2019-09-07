On Facebook

Would a pass/fail grade for Foundation-level subjects benefit pupils?

People must learn to live with disappointment. If you failed, then you improve yourself and try again or do other things. You don't change the system to make yourself look better because you failed.

Mu Chan

If it is going to be just a pass/fail grade, one might as well study at the level of "just above average", get a pass grade and not waste time.

Gwendolyn Kuo

What can primary schools do to fight childhood myopia?

Perhaps, for a start, ban mobile phones in school.

Janet Leong

Cut down on (children's use of) the Student Learning Space, the online learning website. Children are practically glued to the screen while using the platform, even when school is out.

Have quarterly learning journeys and language and maths games to promote learning based on experience. Have more outdoor co-curricular activities from an earlier age.

Rachael Percy

Myopia can be hereditary but too many near-work activities (for example, doing homework, using digital devices) and insufficient outdoor activities are the main reasons for the high rate of myopia among children in Singapore. Besides extending recess time for pupils to play with their friends outdoors, the Ministry of Education could perhaps consider ways to reduce near-work activities for pupils too.

Jolyn Rachel Tang

Schools must teach the pupils how to take care of and exercise their eyes.

Tat Lin Ng

Take lessons outdoors. Do more experiential learning.

Mami Catz

Is it important to include death and funerals in dialogues about ageing? Is it necessary to have death education in schools?

Why not spend the time teaching them how to live wisely? Our schools teach them how to be smart, but what about being wise?

Teach them how to meditate, how to spend quality time with themselves. These important things get ignored most of the time...

Meditation is a very useful tool... so that they can be more emotionally stable and inwardly harmonious.

Yap Thian Beng

Yes, death is one of the few certainties in life... It's a fact of life everyone must face one day.

Peter Tan

No. Old people do think about these things as they age. No need to talk about it all the time, and please spare the children from all this. They will learn about stuff when they get older.

Gita Sesh