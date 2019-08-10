On Facebook

Are there advantages to taking a regular taxi service over a ride-hailing service?

Arguably, Uber and Grab actually introduced the ability for customers to choose between brands.

Zhi Wei

In every industry, there are always a few black sheep. Taxi drivers by and large provide good gracious service.

Tay Stephen

We should keep both modes of business alive so they compete against each other.

When they compete, everyone benefits.

Liu INan

Cheaper fares, that's the game changer. Forget about smiles and greetings.

Francis Lim

Do you think adults should be taught cultural sensitivity?

Family upbringing is the key to racial harmony. When kids grow up with parents telling them this and that about other races, their minds are set when they grow into adulthood.

Harry Chia

Honestly, if we need to be taught fundamental principles like respect, care and courtesy, then we have not evolved as a country.

Anthony Clarence

I think all of us have to be taught racial, religious and cultural sensitivity.

We have to be taught two perspectives - how it is like for someone from a minority race to live in Singapore, as well as how it is like for someone from the majority race to live in Singapore.

Every one of us can learn, open our hearts and eliminate ignorance, prejudice and stereotypes.

Elizabeth Phua

Many including the young still think Hari Raya is "Malay New Year", which is just one example of the many misconceptions I have come across.

This ignorance will inevitably lead to "overstepping" sensitive racial boundaries even if unknowingly or unintentionally.

CH Edwina

Yes, I've heard some stuff said to people of other ethnic groups that made me cringe.

Kayla Tanch

What can be done to stop teenagers from becoming suicidal?

Young people with mental health problems - such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder or insomnia - are at higher risk of suicidal thoughts.

Teens going through major life changes (parents' divorce, moving, a parent leaving home due to military service or parental separation, financial changes) and those who are victims of bullying are at greater risk of suicidal thoughts.

Ayu Zachry Shahrul

Better access to resources for LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) teenagers and training for educators - this is one of the most vulnerable groups.

Mike Unger

Tackle the education issue. The Primary School Leaving Examination T-Score was stressful enough. Changing to the new Achievement Level grading is not going to be better.

Abolish the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme for those using sports for entry to elite secondary schools. Kids who are borderline academically end up aiming for popular secondary schools using DSA. Who suffers and gets stressed?

Lai Yin Lee

We underestimate the power of our minds which can convince us to do anything.

It's not the kids' fault, the depression didn't come from out of nowhere, it's society and other people's fault for putting the thought of "I'm not good enough" inside their heads.

Sangha Vandana

Don't pressure them. Give them more freedom and treat them as adults and not kids.

Befriend them with kind words. Give unconditional love. Listen to them and offer assistance if necessary.

Extend health assistance if needed.

Yanny Ree

Many parents groom their children for excellence, giving no room for mistakes. Parents can drive teens to suicide.

When I found out that my son failed his O levels, the first thing I said was: "It's over. Don't brood over it. You have a long road before you, lots of time, many chances. Don't be sad. I love you the same. You're more important than the results."

Yvonne Zhou

Listen to them attentively when they pour out their hearts to you. Don't brush them off.

They came to you because they trusted you. Don't break that trust.

Francis Chong

Forget school counsellors, have more psychologists at the Health Promotion Board for students. Have stricter rules for bullying and create a no-bullying culture. Get children quality after-school care.

Rachael Percy