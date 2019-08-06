On Facebook

A youth contributor has called for a review of the use of school uniforms. What do you think?

I have always frowned on tertiary students attending lectures in flip-flops and very short shorts. (They) reveal a lack of respect for their lecturers, institution and even themselves... Now school students too?

Tan Pin Ho

A school uniform teaches students to dress smartly and take pride in their appearance. There is no competition (to dress) in the latest trend, which would put a great deal of financial pressure on students and parents.

Ayu Zachry Shahrul

A school uniform gives identity and it's neutral to who you are or where you come from.

Harry Chia

In Malaysia, all government schools have the same uniform. The only difference is the school badge. It's cheaper for parents as they can pass the uniforms to siblings, cousins, neighbours.

Susan Khoo

School uniforms must be practical for our hot weather. Cotton tees and skirts or shorts are best.

Nilofer Dhillon

If your maid came to you with a request regarding her financial needs, would you help?

It depends on how long she has been working for our family and how much she needs... If it is really for an emergency at home and it's a matter of life and death, and it is an amount we can afford, then I don't see why not.

Michelle Tang

The maids have to live within their means. They cannot expect their employers to be responsible for their debts.

Linda Chiang

Our employers will not lend us money, so why should we (lend money to our maids)? We are not moneylenders, we cannot charge interest. Moreover, we cannot know for sure if the emergency is genuine. If you want to lend, take it as a cash gift because you may not see it again.

Desiree Lim

One area which can be explored would be to channel the maid levy into an escrow account to be used to offset recruitment and hiring fees, subject to a cap. In this way, zero recruitment fees can be achieved.

Au Kah Kay

My ex-maid requested $8,000 within two months (of her employment). When I refused, she left home without a word and complained to her agent, and claimed that I ill-treated her.

Zeerah Naz

Should pets be allowed on public transport? Why or why not?

Anyone who says yes, better think about sharing an MRT cabin with dog poop... Trodden on and smeared across the floor.

Umm Yusof

People here can't be trusted with privileges, instead they always take things for granted with a sense of entitlement. Unfortunately, we have a long way to go to enjoy such a freedom.

Jaime Wee

No! There might be those suffering from asthma, and pets in a confined space will only trigger asthmatic episodes.

Philomena J Samuel

Yes. Why can't pets be allowed as long as they are kept in a carrier bag?

Belle Chan

Not all pet owners know how to control their pets. Not all pets are controllable. Incidents of pets panicking and commuters being scratched or bitten would not be preventable, especially in a crowded bus or train.

Tan Pin Ho

It is a public cleanliness issue.

XiangRen Tan

Yes, pets should be allowed on public transport. Pet owners must be responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Christine Tiyu