On Facebook

A Forum contributor thinks the onus should have been on Huawei to manage the security issues during its $54 smartphone promotion. Do you agree?

Businesses should be penalised for wasting law enforcement personnel's time and efforts in helping them out of the mess they created.

Chongyi She

The onus should be on Huawei and the shopping centre to manage the security issues arising from the promotion.

John Boss

As a business, you do not create a problem and expect the police to deal with it. Hire Cisco/Aetos (personnel).

Farhan Firdaus

Is it important for seniors to learn about cyber security?

I think it is very important for the elderly to know about network security. Some people use the Internet to do bad things.

Van Essa

Yes it is. If seniors understand cyber security, they will not easily fall prey to cyber scams.

Wei Jien Teng

A youth contributor has called for a review of the use of school uniforms. What do you think?

I have always frowned on tertiary students attending lectures in flip-flops and very short shorts. (They show a) lack of respect for their lecturers, institution, and even themselves.

Tan Pin Ho

A school uniform is neutral to who you are or where you come from.

Harry Chia

It's cheaper for parents as they can pass the uniforms to younger siblings, cousins, neighbours.

Susan Khoo