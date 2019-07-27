On Facebook

Do you think some academic pursuits are more useful or relevant than others? How so?

Science is one of the most fluid, dynamic and imaginative gateways to both imaginative and systemic architectural construction... We misconceive it when we think only the humanities and social sciences encourage inquiry and critical thinking.

Terrie Tan

Any form of knowledge is useful only when applied. We need both hard and soft skills for as long as we work with people.

Ulysseus Zhang

(There are) only well-paying and not well-paying academic pursuits.

Zhiyuan Fu

(In Singapore), we keep focusing on the practical aspect of life.

Tang Zi Yi

The purpose of education is to make us good citizens and to be able to make a living. Sometimes, the subjects taught cannot be measured in terms of immediate usefulness or relevance but it's the training of the mind to think and solve problems... Working requires depth of knowledge... (and) teamwork.

Wong Chong Yin

What can be done to bring about a better society?

Our society is lacking in graciousness. Many have IQ but no EQ.

Lai Yin Lee

How to be better? (The) pace (of life) is so fast and everyone is busy and having so many things (to handle) at the same time... (no) time to think of civic morals...

Alexis Wong

Order what you can finish and do not overdo it. I have seen many plates with unfinished food, a classic example of food wastage. It's morally wrong to waste food.

Peter Tan

Stop chasing money and the competitive spirit - that (one) should be best in everything. Stop the numbers game. Start caring for other humans.

Gita Sesh