On Facebook

Should fathers of newborn babies get more than two weeks of paternity leave?

Yes! Fathers should get four weeks of paternity leave so that they can bond with the newborn, give moral and emotional support to their wives, to reduce or even avoid postpartum depression.

Nazyraw Shah

Nowadays, fathers are becoming more hands-on and involved in the raising of the baby.

Two weeks is insufficient for the father to help out at home and learn more about the baby. By giving the father longer leave, it really does help to ease the burden at home.

Alicia Chang

Mothers who just gave birth need their rest too. Time for dads to take over and help out.

Ira Sapari

Give support to the wife who has just carried the baby for nine months and is now stepping into the next phase of post-pregnancy with a newborn infant. New mothers need to cope with physical, emotional and psychological strain.

Two weeks is definitely not enough. One month would be sufficient.

Sandra Chan Yoke San

I would prefer more childcare leave actually.

Nor Hafiz Hassan

Only if the father is of help to the mother. Taking care of one needy baby is hard enough.

Pauline Tan

Should minors be made to get parental consent before getting a tattoo. Why?

A good tattoo artist actually rejects minors. When I was much younger, my friend wanted to get a tattoo, but the tattoo artist rejected him, saying he was too young, and told him to study hard, and if he really wants, look for him again when he is in university... My friend didn't get any tattoos, and we are all in our 30s now.

Gwendolyn Kuo

Any minor who wants a tattoo should first agree to wear a temporary tattoo (henna) for a year. Every time it fades, the minor has to reapply the same tattoo design on the same spot. No modifications! This enforces the idea that a tattoo will have a long-term impact on your appearance.

If the minor still wants a tattoo after the one-year trial, then only the same design on the same spot should be made permanent.

Kyle Guevarra

Set an age limit for tattoos. When they are old, they regret the design, then (it's) too late.

XiangRen Tan

In Australia, if you are under 18, you have to have parent or guardian permission to get tattoos.

Graham Lavery In ancient cultures, criminals and slaves were tattooed for identification. A lifelong suffering... Our parents gave us our body, so we must take good care of it and not abuse it.

Vincent Choong