On Facebook

Should we have a community-driven programme on end-of-life planning?

If a person is lucky enough to know that his or her life is ending, from incurable diseases, cancer etc, there is time... (it's) not too late to start planning for death. Many who go from sudden death have no time to plan anything.

Peter Tan

The human body is designed to die eventually... When it comes, it comes. Let it be.

Sangha Vandana

How can media literacy be nurtured in Singapore?

Conduct workshops for schools. Teach them how to decipher fake news, phishing scams, cyber bullying, what's wrong, what's legal, etc.

Wei Jien Teng

You need coding, financial and media compulsory modules for kids. And law and politics too.

Terrie Tan

Do lower primary school pupils need to learn coding? Are there other necessary skills they should be learning?

Yes: manners, resilience against disappointment and thinking on their feet (that is, common sense).

Isaraihtam Inamalsam

It is better to teach them how to think. And then learn the tools with which to embody the thoughts.

Code is just a language. What you do with it is what counts.

In addition, sequential and conditional logic, for example, requires abstraction that children are too young and unable to grasp.

Ling Kai Ng

We don't have to learn coding to be creative or logical or acquire problem solving skills. All these can be learnt through playing and many daily activities.

Let children enjoy their childhood.

Lisa Loh

They need to learn that failing is okay. That's how you really learn in real life. Singapore parents too. Grades are losing their clout.

Future careers will be made on agility, flexibility and innovative attitudes. Schools and exams are force feeding the complete opposite.

Dare Chia

Teaching has to take place in a context for our students. Whatever subject it might be, from the basic academic ones to electives, if they are taught in isolation without relating them to the real world and how they can be used, (it) will end up just being another subject.

Rul Abd

Is coding the only thing that should be taught? How about creative writing, languages, life skills and sports?

Don't just jump onto the what is needed now; in the future, coding may not even exist as technology evolves.

What doesn't change and is in constant need is human creativity in words, art, sports and design...

Zulkarnain Hassan

Coding is not important. Logical thinking is the part that most people lack. Once you have the logic you can pick up almost any language and code easily.

Tomas Chia

Do you think the banners warning about the dengue situation in a dengue cluster are effective?

Organise a workshop or seminar to bring greater awareness to all residents about the dangers of dengue and tell them the ways of prevention rather than spending the money on banners, as most people walking past won't stop and take the time to read.

Kent Tay

I do check the colour status. Other banners, I don't usually bother with, but dengue alert banner, I do care. I also set notifications for dengue alerts on the NEA app for places I frequent.

M Feng Zhang

Most eyes are on handphone screens and not looking at banners, vehicles or lamp posts.

Emma Krish

I have seen crime scene alert posters all over my estate about bicycle thefts, scammers, etc but how many take them seriously?

Not me either. It's just another poster.

Peter Tan

It works in that it makes me scared.

Andy Wee

It actually does keep people aware of the situation...

Ko Tiam Wee Danny