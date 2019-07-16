On Facebook

Do you think that audio-video recording in taxis and private-hire cars is unnecessary?

Well, it's absolutely fine with me... as usually I will just sit still, buckle up and keep quiet from point A to point B.

Phang Chu Piaw

It is necessary. It acts as key evidence. The recording on the exchange of arguments recorded tells no lies.

Sim Sunny

Yes it is necessary. Once passengers know that everything that happens in the cab is recorded, they will think twice if they want to be unreasonable, or do things that they shouldn't be doing.

Darren Chan

Do you think e-payment needs to be simplified for cashiers and consumers?

It's already as simple as it could be. The issue is educating cashiers on all the payment options their businesses accept. I've lost count of the number of times taxi drivers with the PayLah! logo have told me "donno" or asked me what to press on their payment terminals to generate their QR codes.

Enid Coleslaw

So troublesome, credit card or cash still the best.

Gilbert Arthur

Just do away with QR codes and promote payment by mobile apps, like PayLah! and others like it, or encourage payment by Nets or credit cards (payWave). It's so much simpler and easy to apply when paying for goods and services.

Harry Chia

We have too many competing apps. It's confusing to have so many accounts. One app for One Sg. And ditch the eWallet function. The double transfer process is troublesome. Direct account or credit deduction is better; more convenient.

Zan Chou

Take out card, check amount, tap, put away card. How much simpler do you want?

Victor Wai-Toh Chow