On Facebook

Do you think Singapore needs a Speak Proper English campaign?

Yes, we should have such a campaign.

Singlish has become prevalent in everyday conversations and social media among some Singaporeans. Some feel speaking it shows their humility in not showing off their proper English, which is misguided.

Besides, with the rise of China, there are many of us who prefer Mandarin to English, which over time will dilute the usage of proper English.

Harry Chia

If I speak proper English, a lot of people may not understand.

Liat Kuan

Which is "proper" English, the one spoken and written in the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Nigeria, India or Malaysia?

Every one of these variants of standard English has contradictory elements of grammar, spelling and punctuation.

They cannot all be "proper" English, can they?

It ought to be the "Speak Standard Singapore English Campaign".

And standard Singapore English is fundamentally and essentially standard British English with a few minor differences.

Benjamin Chew

A big resounding yes! Years of allowing foreigners into the country, with some unable to speak simple English, have levelled us down tremendously.

Even the proper way of addressing people has been eroded. Instead of addressing Mr Jack Lim, for example, as Mr Lim, he has become Mr Jack. I do not respond when I am not addressed properly.

Margaret Chong

It makes a difference only overseas - where you risk getting laughed at for not speaking proper English.

Adrian Saw

What is proper English? Why must we speak proper English? Even in England, I can't understand their slang. Communication is about being understood, not being good in English.

Wan van Rose