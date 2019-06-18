On Facebook

What employee engagement initiative would you like to see and would it make you give your best to your employer?

It must be a two-way affair but sadly that seldom happens because the company always thinks it is superior to the employee. (Companies) seldom appreciate hardworking staff, instead they wait to pounce on the slightest error you commit.

Peter Tan

Do you think the authorities should limit the number of new $20 notes issued to mark Singapore's Bicentennial?

I think we should not allow people to profit from these special commemorative notes. The MAS should put an advisory against reselling the notes in a public domain.

Glenn Lim

Have these $20 Bicentennial notes put into circulation. Every Singaporean deserves to hold a "piece of history" to commemorate this Bicentennial anniversary.

Gabriel Chia

MAS should have come up with a better and simpler system without having these people queue for so long.

May Ong

Should issue only one set per Singaporean and collectable with NRIC.

Mimi Melati Gunawan

They should give one free $20 to all Singaporeans as a form of celebration instead of exchanging.

JaCk LiM

A writer says that captive-breeding operations should be supported to prevent species extinction. What do you think?

Too much abuse without proper control. Leave it to regulated breeding centres if you want to save the species.

Stefan Ansorge

No. Why should wild animals be bred for the amusement of humans? Leave them alone. They are not pets.

Devlin Tay

The arowana would be extinct if not for the fact it was bred in captivity.

Vincent Tan

Prohibit any commercial breeding of pets. Why should anyone be allowed to profit from the suffering of other living beings? Later, they dump the old, unwanted animals without regard for their well-being.

Mac Taghoier

I agree captive birds will prevent extinction and live longer.

Chang Meng Tat